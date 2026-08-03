RXShield AI: Indian-Origin Healthcare Innovator Fayazoddin Mohamad Unveils AI Platform to Combat Prescription Fraud and Protect the U.S. Healthcare System

The growing adoption of digital healthcare systems has improved access to prescriptions, insurance processing and pharmacy services across the United States. However, it has also exposed significant gaps in the way prescription changes, refill requests and medication utilization are monitored. Healthcare compliance professional and researcher Fayazoddin Mohamad is seeking to address this challenge through RXShield AI, a proposed artificial intelligence-powered platform designed to support prescription compliance, identify potentially inappropriate refill activity and strengthen patient safety.

RXShield AI is being developed as a real-time prescription compliance intelligence system connecting critical information across healthcare providers, pharmacies and insurance organizations. The platform is intended to examine the complete lifecycle of a prescription—from the original order and medication dispensing to refill requests, dosage changes, discontinuation and insurance claim processing. Its central objective is to identify potential compliance concerns before an inappropriate refill is dispensed or an invalid claim is processed.

The idea emerged from Mohamad’s professional experience in pharmacy operations, regulatory compliance, medication therapy management and healthcare information systems. During his work in the U.S. healthcare sector, he observed situations in which medication changes or discontinuation instructions were not always reflected immediately across all participating systems. This lack of timely coordination could allow patients to request refills for medicines that had already been modified or discontinued by their healthcare providers.

In other cases, patients may seek refills earlier than medically appropriate, obtain overlapping prescriptions from different providers or accumulate medication beyond the quantity required for their treatment. Medicines dispensed for one patient may also be shared with relatives or other unauthorized individuals. Such conduct may contribute to healthcare waste, inappropriate insurance expenditure, treatment complications and potentially dangerous medication use.

RXShield AI is intended to function as an additional compliance and decision-support layer rather than replacing pharmacists, physicians or insurance professionals. Before a refill or related claim proceeds, the system would assess factors such as the previous dispensing date, prescribed days’ supply, remaining authorized refills, recent dosage changes, medication discontinuation orders, duplicate prescriptions and overlapping therapies. It would then classify the request according to its estimated compliance risk.

A refill displaying no meaningful concerns could proceed through the normal workflow. A request involving an early refill, conflicting prescription information or suspicious utilization pattern could be flagged for pharmacist or compliance review. A request involving a discontinued medication or a potentially serious controlled-substance concern could be escalated for immediate intervention. The final clinical and operational decision would remain with appropriately authorized professionals.

Mohamad said the purpose of the platform is to shift prescription compliance from a largely retrospective process to a more preventive model. Traditional compliance programs frequently depend on periodic audits, manual reviews or investigations conducted after a claim has already been processed. RXShield AI is envisioned as a system capable of examining relevant information at the point of the refill or claim request, allowing potential concerns to be addressed before financial loss or patient harm occurs.

The proposed platform would use a combination of configurable compliance rules, prescription history, claims information and behavioral pattern analysis. Each assessed transaction would receive a risk score supported by an explanation of the factors that influenced it. The explainability component is intended to ensure that pharmacists, compliance officers and insurance analysts can understand why a transaction was approved, flagged or escalated.

This transparency is particularly important in healthcare, where automated recommendations must be reviewable and defensible. Rather than presenting an unexplained artificial intelligence conclusion, RXShield AI would identify the specific indicators involved, such as an early refill request, duplicate active prescription, recent medication discontinuation or repeated manual override. This would allow healthcare professionals to apply their judgment while retaining a clear audit trail.

Patient safety is expected to remain one of the platform’s central priorities. Continuing an outdated prescription after a physician changes a patient’s therapy may create risks of duplicate treatment, adverse drug interactions or incorrect dosing. Early refills can also lead to excess medication in the home, increasing the possibility of accidental ingestion, unauthorized use or inappropriate sharing. By identifying these patterns earlier, RXShield AI aims to help healthcare professionals intervene before they develop into more serious clinical or compliance problems.

The platform is also being designed to support organizations responsible for preventing Fraud, Waste and Abuse in healthcare programs. Pharmacies, Pharmacy Benefit Managers, insurers and government-supported healthcare programs regularly review claims for suspicious activity. However, fragmented information and delayed communication between systems can limit the effectiveness of these reviews. RXShield AI seeks to improve this process by organizing prescription, refill and claim information into a unified compliance assessment.

Another proposed component is a compliance dashboard through which authorized users could review high-risk refill requests, controlled-substance alerts, unusual patient utilization, repeated staff overrides, open investigations and pharmacy-level compliance trends. The system could also generate reports for internal audits, regulatory inspections and organizational risk reviews.

For controlled substances, the platform could support closer monitoring of dispensing intervals, inventory movements, expired medication documentation and suspicious refill activity. These functions would be intended to supplement existing legal and professional controls, including Drug Enforcement Administration requirements, state Prescription Drug Monitoring Programs and pharmacy-specific policies.

The system is expected to be built around healthcare interoperability standards so that it can potentially communicate with existing pharmacy, provider and payer technologies. Proposed integration areas include NCPDP pharmacy standards, HL7 and FHIR healthcare data exchange frameworks and relevant Electronic Data Interchange transactions. Any production deployment would require extensive security, privacy, legal and regulatory review, particularly regarding the handling of protected health information.

Mohamad brings more than 12 years of experience across pharmacy compliance, healthcare administration, insurance claims, medication management and healthcare technology. His professional background includes work involving Medicare and Medicaid rules, HIPAA standards, DEA and FDA requirements, Medication Therapy Management, healthcare EDI transactions and regulatory audit preparation.

He has also worked with healthcare data processes involving claims, provider directories, reimbursement information and patient-assistance programs. This combination of pharmacy knowledge and systems experience helped him identify the need for a platform that does not treat clinical, insurance and compliance information as separate operational concerns.

In addition to his professional work, Mohamad has contributed to academic and professional knowledge-sharing activities. He has participated in peer review for scientific articles and has written on healthcare compliance for pharmacy professionals. His book, “Navigating Healthcare Compliance: A Simple Guide for Pharmacy Professionals,” was developed to make regulatory concepts more understandable and practically useful for pharmacists, technicians, administrators and other healthcare personnel.

RXShield AI represents an extension of that objective. While the book focuses on improving compliance knowledge, the proposed technology platform seeks to convert that knowledge into a systematic and real-time operational framework. The project combines regulatory rules with artificial intelligence-assisted analysis to help healthcare organizations identify risks consistently and document how decisions are made.

The development roadmap is expected to begin with an initial prototype focused on refill validation and risk scoring. The first version would examine structured prescription and refill information and produce one of several recommendations: approve, flag for professional review, reject according to an established rule or escalate to a compliance officer. Subsequent versions could incorporate broader claim histories, inventory information, provider updates and advanced anomaly-detection models.

Mohamad’s longer-term vision includes integration with electronic health records, pharmacy management systems, payer platforms and prescription-monitoring programs. Future capabilities may include medication adherence analytics, provider alerts, advanced controlled-substance monitoring, investigation management and automated audit documentation.

The platform could eventually be offered as a secure software service to independent pharmacies, pharmacy chains, insurers, Pharmacy Benefit Managers and healthcare networks. Smaller pharmacies, which may not have extensive internal compliance teams, could particularly benefit from technology that organizes regulatory information and helps identify high-risk transactions for professional review.

Despite its potential, the platform will need to address significant implementation challenges. Healthcare data is highly sensitive, and any real-world system must be designed with strict security, access controls, audit logging and data minimization. Artificial intelligence models must also be tested for accuracy, fairness and reliability. Clinical and compliance decisions cannot be based solely on automated predictions, making qualified human oversight essential.

RXShield AI will therefore require collaboration with pharmacists, physicians, insurance specialists, privacy professionals, cybersecurity experts and regulatory counsel. Pilot studies and controlled validation would also be necessary before the platform could be relied upon in live healthcare environments.

Mohamad believes that responsible artificial intelligence can strengthen professional judgment rather than replace it. “The goal is not to allow an algorithm to make an isolated healthcare decision,” he said. “The goal is to give pharmacists, providers and compliance teams timely intelligence so they can identify risks earlier, protect patients and prevent avoidable financial loss.”

As prescription systems become more interconnected, real-time compliance monitoring may play an increasingly important role in healthcare infrastructure. RXShield AI is being positioned as a preventive intelligence platform that could bring prescription status, refill behavior, insurance activity and compliance indicators into a single review process.

For Fayazoddin Mohamad, the project reflects a broader commitment to using technology to address practical problems encountered by pharmacy professionals and patients. If successfully developed, validated and implemented, RXShield AI could help healthcare organizations move beyond delayed detection toward earlier intervention—supporting safer medication practices, stronger regulatory accountability and more responsible use of healthcare resources.