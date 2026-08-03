MS Raju's Agadha Trailer Video: Watch Here

With just a few days left for its worldwide release on August 14, the makers of Agadha have released the film's official trailer, increasing excitement among movie lovers.

Instead of revealing the story, the trailer creates curiosity with beautiful visuals, mystical themes, and a unique storytelling style. One of its biggest highlights is the reverse narrative, which slowly introduces a mysterious world and keeps viewers guessing.

Directed by veteran filmmaker M. S. Raju, Agadha appears to be a mystical drama that blends divine powers with supernatural elements. At the heart of the story is Agadha, a mysterious force that controls the balance between life and death. The clash between positive and negative energies gives the film a strong mythical touch.

The trailer also impresses with its grand visuals, detailed production design, and high-quality CGI that creates a magical atmosphere. The haunting background score further adds to the mystery.

Lead actors Shravan Reddy and Kamakshi Bhaskarla deliver intense performances, while the supporting cast also appears to have important roles in the story.

Written and directed by M. S. Raju, Agadha is produced by Kasi Visalakshi Balusu under the Sri Adi Varaha Productions banner and presented by Ajay KR. The film has been made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, aiming to reach audiences across India.

The technical team includes Rakesh Venkatapuram (music), Nani Chamidishetty (cinematography), Junaid Siddiqui (editing), and Rajeev Nair (production design). Chaitanya Vege has provided additional screenplay, while NVN Subbaraju is the executive producer.

After creating buzz with its making video and now an intriguing trailer, Agadha is set to complete its promotions ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on August 14, promising a visually rich and mystical cinematic experience.