Prabhas' Fauzi Confirms Global Premiere Shows Before Release

Prabhas' much-awaited film Fauji is set for a grand worldwide release, and fans have another reason to celebrate. The makers have confirmed that the film will have special premiere shows on December 2, one day before its official theatrical release on December 3, 2026.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauji is a period action drama and is one of the most anticipated Indian films of the year. The announcement of early premieres has created huge excitement among Prabhas fans across the world.

Producer Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers confirmed the premiere plans, saying that audiences worldwide will get a chance to watch the film a day before its official release. The decision is expected to make the opening even bigger and add to the film's massive buzz.

The film features Prabhas in a powerful new role and is being mounted on a grand scale with high production values. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the actor in a fresh avatar under Hanu Raghavapudi's direction.

With advance excitement already at its peak, the early premiere strategy is expected to give Fauji a strong start at the global box office. Fans are now counting down to December 2, when the first shows will begin worldwide.