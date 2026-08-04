Hyderabad Water Supply Disruption in Several Areas on August 5

Residents in several parts of Hyderabad are likely to face a temporary disruption in drinking water supply on August 5 due to scheduled maintenance work by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB). The interruption will be in effect from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The disruption is being carried out to facilitate the installation and maintenance of a 33 kV Outdoor Vacuum Circuit Breaker (VCB) at the Kalabgur electricity substation, which is part of the Manjira drinking water supply system.

Areas likely to be affected include RC Puram, Ashok Nagar, Jyothi Nagar, Lingampally, Chandanagar, Hafeezpet, Madinaguda, Miyapur, Beeramguda, Ameenpur, Bhagyanagar Colony, BHEL Factory, BHEL Township, HCV and nearby industrial areas. Water supply may be partially disrupted or completely interrupted in these localities during the maintenance period.

The HMWSSB has advised residents in the affected areas to store sufficient drinking water in advance and use it carefully during the six-hour shutdown. Water supply is expected to return to normal soon after the maintenance work is completed.