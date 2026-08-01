One Ticket for Hyderabad Metro and TGSRTC Buses Soon?

Hyderabad commuters could soon enjoy a more convenient public transport experience as the Telangana government is considering a single-ticket system for both Hyderabad Metro Rail and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) buses. The proposed initiative aims to make travel across the city smoother by allowing passengers to use one ticket or digital platform for multiple modes of transport.

The proposal came up for discussion during a meeting of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) Board of Directors, chaired by Telangana Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju. During the meeting, officials were asked to explore the possibility of introducing an integrated mobility ticket that can be used for both Metro and TGSRTC services.

The Chief Secretary also directed officials to coordinate with TGSRTC on the development of a common mobile application. The app is expected to provide passengers with a unified platform for ticket booking, travel planning, and accessing both Metro and bus services.

Apart from integrated ticketing, the government is also evaluating the introduction of daily, weekly, and monthly Metro passes. These travel passes are expected to make commuting more affordable for regular passengers while encouraging greater use of public transportation.

The HMRL Board also reviewed the progress of Metro expansion projects, including the takeover of Metro Phase I assets, land acquisition activities, and utility shifting work for the upcoming Metro Phase II.

To meet the growing demand for public transport, officials have also been instructed to speed up the procurement of additional Metro coaches. Increasing the number of coaches is expected to reduce crowding during peak hours and improve the overall travel experience.

If the proposal is approved, Hyderabad will move closer to a fully integrated public transport network, enabling commuters to switch between Metro trains and TGSRTC buses with a single ticket or mobile application, making daily travel faster, easier, and more efficient.

Also read: Lenin OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Akhil's Blockbuster