Friendship Day 2026: Top Movies to watch on OTT

Friendship Day 2026 is the perfect occasion to celebrate the people who make life brighter, happier, and more meaningful. Falling on Sunday, August 2, the day is all about cherishing unforgettable memories with your closest friends. Whether you're planning a movie marathon, a relaxed evening at home, or simply looking for films that capture the beauty of friendship, Indian cinema has plenty of memorable choices.

From timeless Bollywood classics to heartwarming Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam films, these movies beautifully portray loyalty, trust, laughter, and the bonds that stand the test of time.

Bollywood Friendship Movies to Watch on Friendship Day

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (Prime Video)

One of Bollywood's most loved friendship films, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara follows three childhood friends who reunite for an adventurous road trip across Spain. As they overcome fears, resolve old misunderstandings, and rediscover themselves, the film delivers a powerful message about friendship and living life to the fullest.

Dil Chahta Hai (Netflix)

This coming-of-age classic tells the story of three college friends whose lives take different directions after graduation. Despite misunderstandings and changing priorities, their friendship remains at the heart of the film.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Netflix)

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin portray a close-knit group of friends balancing dreams, careers, love, and personal growth while proving that true friendships survive distance and time.

3 Idiots (Prime Video)

Starring Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi, this blockbuster combines comedy and emotion while highlighting the importance of friendship, education, and following one's passion.

Chhichhore (JioHotstar)

A heartfelt drama that celebrates friendship, resilience, and life's ups and downs. The film reminds viewers that success and failure are both part of the journey, but true friends stay together through every challenge.

Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (Netflix)

This romantic comedy explores the beautiful friendship between Jai and Aditi, who slowly realize their feelings for each other while navigating relationships and adulthood.

Dostana (Netflix, Prime Video)

Packed with humor and entertaining moments, Dostana showcases friendship, loyalty, and unforgettable camaraderie through its vibrant storytelling.

Rang De Basanti (JioHotstar, Netflix, Prime Video)

More than a patriotic drama, the film celebrates friendship, sacrifice, and standing together for a greater cause.

Best Telugu Friendship Movies

Happy Days

Sekhar Kammula's Happy Days remains one of Telugu cinema's finest friendship dramas. The film follows engineering students as they experience friendship, love, college life, and unforgettable memories.

Arya

While primarily a romantic entertainer, Allu Arjun's Arya beautifully highlights selfless friendship and unconditional support.

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi

A cult favorite among young audiences, this comedy-drama follows four close friends who reunite for a filmmaking competition, leading to hilarious and emotional moments.

Brochevarevarura

Friendship, comedy, and youthful adventures blend perfectly in this entertaining Telugu film about students and unexpected twists.

Best Tamil Friendship Movies

Nanban

The Tamil remake of 3 Idiots, starring Vijay, Jiiva, and Srikanth, celebrates friendship while encouraging viewers to pursue their dreams instead of societal expectations.

Chennai 600028

A beloved sports comedy that revolves around neighborhood cricket and lifelong friendships, making it one of Tamil cinema's most memorable friendship films.

Saroja

This action-comedy follows a group of friends whose road trip turns into a thrilling adventure filled with suspense and humor.

Best Kannada Friendship Movies

Kirik Party

A coming-of-age blockbuster that explores friendship, college life, romance, and personal growth through different phases of youth.

Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare

This fun-filled campus entertainer showcases friendship, teamwork, and the unforgettable memories created inside a college hostel.

Best Malayalam Friendship Movies

Bangalore Days

One of Malayalam cinema's biggest hits, Bangalore Days beautifully portrays friendship, family bonds, love, and self-discovery through the lives of three cousins and their friends.

Premam

Although known as a romantic film, Premam also captures strong friendships that evolve across different stages of life.

Why Friendship Movies Never Go Out of Style

Friendship-based films continue to resonate because they reflect real emotions, shared struggles, joyful moments, and lifelong memories. They remind viewers that while careers, cities, and relationships may change, genuine friendships often remain constant.

Friendship Day 2026 Movie Marathon

Whether you enjoy emotional dramas, road-trip adventures, campus stories, or light-hearted comedies, these films are perfect for celebrating Friendship Day. Grab some popcorn, call your closest friends, and relive the joy of friendship through some of Indian cinema's most loved movies.