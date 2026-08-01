Nidhhi Agerwal Launches Lab-Grown Diamond Store in Tirupati

Tollywood actress Nidhhi Agerwal graced the launch of the retail lab-grown diamond jewellery store LADIA in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

The Tirupati showroom offers a range of gold and lab-grown diamond jewellery, including necklaces, harams, bangles, bracelets, earrings, rings, pendants, jhumkas, vaddiyanams and lab-grown polki collections. The company also provides customised jewellery designs and diamonds certified by the International Gemological Institute (IGI).

Lab-grown diamonds are created in laboratories using advanced technology and possess the same physical, optical and chemical properties as natural diamonds. They are graded using the same standards for colour and clarity as mined diamonds.

The Group said it is offering a full-value exchange on 24-karat old gold and has introduced inaugural offers at the Tirupati store from August 1 to August 16, including discounts on solitaire diamonds, diamond jewellery and making charges. The company also said lab-grown diamond prices at the store start from ₹24,999 per carat for select categories.