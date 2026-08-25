School Holidays 2026: August and September Holiday List

Students across India are likely to get several holidays in August and September 2026 because of major festivals. Eid-e-Milad, Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi are among the important festivals during this period.

However, the holiday dates can be different from one state to another. They can also vary between CBSE, ICSE and other boards, as well as between individual schools. Parents and students should check their school's official holiday calendar before planning anything.

School Holidays in Noida

Several CBSE schools in Noida and Greater Noida have listed the following dates as holidays:

August 25, 2026 – Eid-e-Milad

August 28, 2026 – Raksha Bandhan

September 4, 2026 – Janmashtami

Schools such as Jaypee Public School, Greater Noida, and SKS World School are among the schools following a similar holiday schedule.

But the dates are not the same for every school. For instance, some schools have announced August 26 as a holiday for Eid-e-Milad. BGS Vijnatham School is one of the schools that has listed this date as a holiday.

Onam Holidays in Kerala

Onam will also bring holidays for students in Kerala. The main day of Onam, known as Thiruvonam, will be celebrated on August 26, 2026.

The important Onam dates are:

August 25 – First Onam

August 26 – Thiruvonam

August 27 – Third Onam

August 28 – Fourth Onam

The number of holidays may differ depending on the school and its academic schedule.

Ganesh Chaturthi Holiday

Another major festival during September is Ganesh Chaturthi, also called Vinayaka Chaturthi. The festival will be observed on September 14, 2026.

Ganesh Chaturthi is widely celebrated in states including Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka and Goa. Schools in these states may remain closed on the festival day, depending on local government rules and their own academic calendars.

Check Your School's Holiday Calendar

Parents should remember that a festival being listed as a public or restricted holiday does not always mean that every school will remain closed.

Some schools may have working days on certain festival dates. Others may adjust their schedules by keeping Saturdays as working days or making changes to the academic calendar.

Students and parents should therefore check the school's official website, circulars, notice boards or messages for the latest information.

Schools may also announce additional holidays because of local events or bad weather. Such changes are usually communicated directly to parents and students.

With several festivals falling in August and September, students can expect a number of breaks during these two months. However, the final holiday schedule will depend on the state, education board and individual school.