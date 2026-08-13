August 14 School Holiday: Check State-Wise Updates

Students and parents across India are checking whether schools will remain closed on Friday, August 14, 2026, as Independence Day falls on the following day. While August 15 is a national holiday, August 14 is not a nationwide school holiday.

However, some schools and districts may have a holiday on August 14 due to local festivals, weather conditions or special orders from the district administration.

Holiday in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu

Students in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu will have a holiday on August 14.

The district administration has announced the holiday for government and private schools in view of the Aadi Pooram festival. The festival is particularly important in Srivilliputhur, which is known for its historic Andal Temple.

Aadi Pooram is celebrated in honour of Goddess Andal and is observed with special religious programmes in the region. As a result, educational institutions in Virudhunagar district will remain closed on Friday.

What About Other Parts of Tamil Nadu?

The August 14 holiday announced for Virudhunagar is a local holiday. It does not automatically mean that schools across the entire state of Tamil Nadu will be closed.

Students in other districts should follow the holiday calendar or instructions issued by their respective schools and local authorities.

Punjab School Holiday on August 14

There is no separate holiday announced in Punjab for August 14 based on the available information.

Students may have a holiday on August 15 for Independence Day, followed by Sunday on August 16. However, Friday, August 14, is generally expected to be a working day unless a particular school announces otherwise.

Uttar Pradesh Schools

Schools in Uttar Pradesh have reopened from August 13 after the conclusion of the Kanwar Yatra period.

Therefore, students in the state should generally expect schools to function normally on August 14 unless their school or local administration issues a different order.

Delhi Schools

There is currently no indication of a general government-declared school holiday in Delhi on August 14.

Schools are expected to operate normally on Friday. However, individual schools can follow their own academic calendars, so parents should check the latest communication from their child's school.

Weather-Related School Holidays

In some parts of India, schools may also be closed because of heavy rainfall, flooding or other weather conditions. Such holidays are usually announced by district administrations or state authorities based on local conditions.

Therefore, students living in areas affected by severe weather should check for local announcements before leaving for school.

Is August 14 a Holiday for All Schools?

No. August 14, 2026, is not a nationwide school holiday.

The main confirmed local holiday mentioned here is in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu due to Aadi Pooram. Schools in other regions are generally expected to remain open unless there is a separate government order, weather-related closure or school-specific holiday.

August 15 Independence Day Holiday

Saturday, August 15, 2026, is Independence Day, which is a national holiday in India. Schools and other educational institutions will generally remain closed, although schools may organise flag-hoisting ceremonies or special programmes according to their schedules.

Parents and students should check the school's official website, app, WhatsApp group or circular for the latest information about August 14.

Final Update

For most students across India, Friday, August 14, 2026, will be a regular school day. However, students in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu will have a holiday because of the Aadi Pooram festival. Local weather conditions or school-specific decisions may also result in closures in some areas.

It is advisable to confirm with the respective school before making any plans for August 14.