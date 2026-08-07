August 8 Bank Holiday or Not?

If you're planning to visit a bank on Saturday, August 8, 2026, it's important to know that banks across India will remain closed. The day falls on the second Saturday of the month, which is an official bank holiday under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

As per RBI guidelines, all public sector, private sector, cooperative, and regional rural banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Since August 8, 2026 is the second Saturday, customers will not be able to access regular banking services at physical branches.

However, customers can continue using internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, UPI, IMPS, NEFT, and other digital banking services without any interruption. Cash withdrawals, fund transfers, online bill payments, and other digital transactions will remain available throughout the holiday.

Those who need services such as cash deposits, cheque clearance, demand drafts, passbook updates, or in-branch customer support are advised to complete their banking work on the next working day.

There are no additional state-specific bank holidays on August 8, 2026. The closure is observed nationwide because it is the second Saturday, making it a regularly scheduled bank holiday across India.

Customers are advised to check with their respective banks for any changes in branch timings or emergency services before planning a visit.

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