Bank Holidays September 2026: Check State-Wise List

Bank customers will need to keep an eye on the September 2026 holiday calendar before scheduling a branch visit. Several bank holidays are lined up during the month because of festivals, regional occasions and a local election.

One important point is that bank holidays are not the same across India. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) prepares a holiday calendar based on different states and regions. As a result, a bank may be closed in one state while branches of the same bank continue to operate normally in another.

Customers who have branch-related work should check the holiday applicable to their city or state in advance. Regular weekly holidays will also apply, with banks remaining closed on Sundays as well as the second and fourth Saturdays.

Bank Holidays in September 2026

September 4 – Janmashtami

A large number of states will observe a bank holiday on September 4 for Janmashtami (Vaishnava) / Krishna Jayanti.

Branches will remain closed in Gujarat, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

September 11 – Rajasthan

Bank customers in Rajasthan will have a branch holiday on September 11 because of elections being conducted within the Jaipur Municipal Corporation jurisdiction.

September 12 – Assam

Banks in Assam will remain closed on September 12 to mark the Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

September 14 – Ganesh Chaturthi

September 14 will see bank closures in Maharashtra, Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Telangana, Goa and Andhra Pradesh.

The holiday is associated with celebrations including Ganesh Chaturthi, Ganesh Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vratham and Chaturthi.

September 15 – Regional Festivals

Banks in Gujarat, Odisha and Goa will remain closed on September 15 for different regional observances. These include Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha), Nuakhai and the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi, depending on the state.

September 21 – Regional Holidays

On September 21, bank branches in Assam and Kerala will be closed.

Assam will observe the Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva, while Kerala will observe the Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi holiday.

September 22 – Karma Puja

Banks across Jharkhand will remain closed on September 22 for Karma Puja, an important regional festival.

September 23 – Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's Birthday

Bank branches in Jammu and Kashmir will observe a holiday on September 23 to mark the Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji.

September 25 – Indrajatra

Banks in Sikkim will remain closed on September 25 on account of Indrajatra.

What Happens to UPI, ATMs and Online Banking?

A branch holiday does not mean that the entire banking network stops functioning. Most digital banking facilities remain accessible even when bank offices are closed.

Customers can generally use UPI, ATMs, mobile banking and internet banking for routine transactions. However, certain services may be unavailable temporarily because of maintenance or technical issues.

Anyone requiring an in-person service should therefore complete the work before the applicable holiday or visit the branch on its next working day.

Check Your Branch Before Visiting

Since September bank holidays differ from state to state, customers should not assume that a holiday announced in one location applies throughout India. Checking the RBI holiday calendar or confirming directly with the concerned branch can help avoid unnecessary trips.

With several major festivals falling during the month, planning ahead will be particularly useful for customers who need to complete branch-based banking work.