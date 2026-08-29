Bank Holidays August 31 to September 6, 2026: Full List

Bank customers planning to visit their branches should check the holiday schedule before heading out. During the week from August 31 to September 6, 2026, banks will remain closed on certain days due to a regional festival holiday and the regular Sunday holiday.

While physical branches of SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and other banks will be shut on applicable holidays, customers can continue using digital banking facilities such as UPI, mobile banking, internet banking, NEFT, RTGS and ATMs.

Bank Holiday Next Week: August 31 to September 6

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) prepares the bank holiday calendar based on national, regional and state-specific occasions. Not every bank holiday applies across the country, so customers should check the holiday applicable to their city before planning a branch visit.

Here is the bank holiday schedule for the upcoming week:

September 4, 2026 – Janmashtami/Krishna Jayanthi

Banks will remain closed on Friday, September 4, in several cities for Janmashtami (Vaishnava)/Krishna Jayanthi.

The holiday will apply to bank branches in the following cities:

Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.

Janmashtami is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, who is regarded as the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. The festival is observed according to the Hindu lunar calendar, with the date and month designation varying across different regions.

Customers in the cities listed above should complete branch-related banking work before the holiday or after branches reopen.

September 6, 2026 – Sunday

Banks across the country will be closed on Sunday, September 6, as part of the regular weekly holiday.

Since Sunday is a nationwide weekly bank holiday, customers who require in-person banking services should plan accordingly.

Are Banks Open on August 31, September 1, 2, 3 and 5?

Yes. Based on the holiday schedule provided, bank branches are expected to remain open on August 31, September 1, September 2, September 3 and September 5 in most locations.

Therefore, customers who need to visit a bank branch can plan their work on these days. However, since some holidays can be specific to individual states or cities, it is advisable to confirm the schedule with the concerned branch before visiting.

Are Banks Open Today, August 29, 2026?

Yes. Saturday, August 29, 2026, is the fifth Saturday of the month, and bank branches are generally open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays.

Banks typically remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Customers should still check for any local or state-specific holiday that may affect their branch.

Will UPI and Online Banking Work During Bank Holidays?

Yes. Bank holidays generally affect physical branch operations, while digital banking channels continue to be available.

Customers can use services such as:

UPI payments

Mobile banking

Internet banking

NEFT

RTGS

ATM services

Online bill payments

These services allow customers to transfer money, pay bills and carry out other routine transactions even when bank branches are closed.

However, certain branch-dependent services may not be available on holidays. Customers who need services that require physical documentation or an in-person visit should complete them before the branch closure.