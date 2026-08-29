Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens Up About Her Pregnancy Journey

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently enjoying a new phase of her life as she prepares for motherhood. The actress recently interacted with fans on social media and opened up about her pregnancy experience.

During an interactive session, a fan mentioned gaining weight during pregnancy. Samantha responded that she had already gained 11 kg. She also shared that she is enjoying this phase of her life with all her heart.

Samantha also responded to fans who shared their experiences of becoming new mothers. From dealing with “mom brain” to managing feeding, burping and rocking a baby, the actress showed excitement about experiencing motherhood herself.

Samantha is expecting her first child with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The couple has been sharing glimpses of their journey with fans on social media.

The actress has also been maintaining her fitness during pregnancy, while focusing more on listening to her body and adapting her workouts to this new phase.

Samantha has currently taken a break from films as she prepares for motherhood. Her latest release was Maa Inti Bangaaram, in which she also served as a producer.

With Samantha openly sharing moments from her pregnancy journey, fans continue to send their love and best wishes to the actress as she steps into motherhood.