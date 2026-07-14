Samantha Says She Always Wanted to Be a Mother

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is enjoying one of the biggest moments of her career as Maa Inti Bangaram continues its successful run at the box office, crossing the ₹100 crore mark worldwide. Along with celebrating the film's achievement, the actress has also shared her thoughts on her career, her connection with audiences, and the exciting new phase of her personal life.

In a recent interview, Samantha said she hopes people remember her as an actor who always chose meaningful stories and never hesitated to take risks. Rather than being remembered for awards or records, she wants her films to leave a lasting emotional impact on viewers.

She explained that if someone watches one of her movies years from now and feels inspired, hopeful, or happy, that would be her biggest achievement. Samantha also expressed her desire to contribute to making cinema more inclusive and creating opportunities for future generations of actors and filmmakers.

Talking about acting, Samantha said she enjoys every step of becoming a new character. She believes understanding a role and bringing it to life is one of the most rewarding parts of filmmaking. However, she added that a film truly feels complete only when audiences connect with it emotionally.

The actress also spoke about entering a new chapter of her life as she prepares to become a mother. Samantha shared that motherhood has always been one of her biggest dreams and that she has been waiting for this moment for a long time.

She said this new journey has given her a fresh sense of purpose and strength. Feeling grateful and excited, Samantha revealed that she is learning something new every day and is ready to welcome everything that lies ahead.

With a successful film, a growing career, and a new beginning in her personal life, Samantha says she is looking forward to balancing both motherhood and cinema with the same passion that has guided her throughout her journey.

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