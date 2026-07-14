Maa Inti Bangaram OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Samantha's Blockbuster

After a successful run in theatres, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's action drama Maa Inti Bangaaram is all set to entertain audiences on OTT. The makers have officially confirmed the film's digital release, giving fans who missed it in cinemas a chance to watch it from the comfort of their homes.

The film will begin streaming on JioHotstar from July 17, 2026 in Telugu, along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The official announcement has created excitement among Samantha's fans, especially after the film's impressive box office performance.

Directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaaram features Samantha in a powerful action-oriented role. The film received praise for its emotional story, action sequences, and Samantha's performance. It also emerged as one of the biggest female-led Telugu films, crossing the ₹100 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

The movie's success has been seen as an important milestone for women-centric Telugu cinema. Audiences appreciated its blend of family emotions, action, and strong storytelling, making it one of the standout releases of the year.

With its OTT premiere now confirmed, Maa Inti Bangaaram is expected to reach an even wider audience. Fans who have been waiting for the digital release can soon stream the film and experience Samantha's much-talked-about performance.