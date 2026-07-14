1=100 Teaser Unveiled in Hyderabad; Makers Receive Positive Response

The teaser launch event of the upcoming film '1=100', being produced under the Shakunthala Productions banner and directed by Baba Mailavaram, was held in a grand manner at Prasad Labs in Hyderabad.

Producer Rizwan, who attended the event as the chief guest, officially unveiled the teaser and extended his best wishes to the film's cast and crew.

The teaser impressed both the audience and members of the film fraternity with its stylish Western-inspired visuals, high-octane action sequences, and powerful background score. The makers believe the teaser offers a glimpse into the film's unique cinematic experience.

The film's technical team includes Anil Kumar Veguru as the cinematographer, Kenny Chaitanya as the music composer, and Nandamuri Hari as the editor, with their work receiving appreciation at the launch event.

The event, organized under the aegis of Raju Entertainers and Sparkle Dance Studio, was attended by the film's cast and crew along with several prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry.

Expressing their happiness over the overwhelming response to the teaser, the makers said the encouraging feedback has boosted the team's confidence. They added that more details about the film, including its release plans, will be announced soon.