Man Enters Hyderabad's Lulu Mall With Gun, Triggers Security Scare

A security lapse at Hyderabad's Lulu Mall in Kukatpally has raised serious concerns after a man allegedly entered the shopping complex carrying a licensed revolver, prompting police action and questions over security screening at one of the city's busiest public destinations.

According to police, the incident came to light after the man, identified as Siddiqui and reportedly a resident of Hyderabad's Old City, got into an altercation with another family inside the mall. During the confrontation, it was discovered that he was carrying a revolver, leading alarmed shoppers to alert the police.

Police reached the spot and seized the firearm. Preliminary investigations revealed that the revolver was legally licensed. However, officials said the individual was not authorized to carry the weapon inside a public place such as a shopping mall.

Following the incident, police registered a case and also initiated action against the mall management over the alleged lapse in security, as the firearm was not detected during entry screening.

The episode has sparked concerns over security protocols at large public venues. Shopping malls, multiplexes and similar establishments are generally equipped with metal detectors and security checks to prevent visitors from bringing firearms, explosives or other dangerous weapons onto the premises.

The incident has raised questions about the effectiveness of security measures at Lulu Mall, one of Hyderabad's most prominent shopping destinations, and whether existing screening systems are being implemented rigorously to ensure public safety.