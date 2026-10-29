Ramagiri Fort Adventure Challenge: Register Before November 30

The Ramagiri Fort Adventure Challenge aims to promote the historic Ramagiri Fort and boost tourism in Peddapalli district. The challenge is part of the efforts of MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna to attract more visitors to the historic site.

Participants can take part in the trek, explore the fort and share their experience on social media. Those interested in joining the challenge must follow the rules set by the organisers.

How to Register for the Ramagiri Fort Trek

Interested participants can register through the link provided in the reel description or on the official website mentioned by the organisers.

The trek will begin at Begumpet. Participants must take photos at every gate of the fort. Each photo should include a timestamp and location tag.

After completing the trek, participants must take a selfie at the Hanuman temple. They must also record a short video describing their trekking experience.

How to Take Part in the Challenge

Participants must upload their photos and video on social media. They should use the hashtag #HiVamsiItsMe and tag the official social media account of MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna.

The organisers have also announced a few safety rules for participants.

Participants must trek in groups of at least three people. Solo trekking is not allowed.

Trekking is permitted only between 6 AM and 2 PM.

Participants should save the emergency contact number of the nearest Primary Health Centre before starting the trek.

Everyone must follow the safety instructions during the trek.

Emergency Contact Numbers

Participants should keep the following numbers handy in case of an emergency.

For help from the event organiser's representative, call 9000355937.

For assistance from the Ramagiri Fort Forest Section Officer (FSO), call 9951257764.

For police assistance, contact the Ramagiri Sub-Inspector at 8712656532.

Participants can also call 112, India's all-in-one emergency helpline.

Last Date to Complete the Trek

Participants must complete the Ramagiri Fort Adventure Challenge by November 30, 2026. They should follow all the rules and safety guidelines while taking part in the challenge.

The initiative aims to encourage people to explore Ramagiri Fort, learn about its history and promote tourism in Peddapalli district.

Link: https://ramagiri-trek.delightfulwater-d7addf9f.centralindia.azurecontainerapps.io/