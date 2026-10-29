AP Rain Alert: Schools Closed in 11 Districts Today, Oct 29

Heavy rain is expected in several parts of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, October 29, 2026, as Cyclone Arnab influences weather conditions across the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that some areas could experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has asked people to take precautions, especially in the northern districts. Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam and Vizianagaram are likely to receive heavy rain, while other areas may experience light to moderate showers. Strong winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph are also possible.

Due to the expected bad weather, schools in 11 districts and regions have been declared closed on Thursday. The decision aims to protect students from possible risks caused by heavy rain and strong winds.

List of Districts With School Holidays

The school holiday announcement covers the following districts and regions:

Vizianagaram

Visakhapatnam

Alluri Sitharama Raju

Eluru

Polavaram region

East Godavari

West Godavari

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema

Krishna

Anakapalli

Kakinada

Residents have been asked to avoid unnecessary journeys while heavy rain and strong winds continue. People should not stand under trees or near electricity poles during windy conditions. Those living in low-lying areas should remain cautious about possible waterlogging and flooding.

The authorities have also urged parents and students to check updates from their respective district administrations regarding school closures and further weather warnings.

With rainfall likely to affect several parts of Andhra Pradesh, residents are advised to follow official instructions and take necessary safety measures.