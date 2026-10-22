Bay Bengal Low Raises Cyclone Fears In AP

Andhra Pradesh Weather alert: Heavy rains continue to disrupt normal life in Tamil Nadu, while a fresh weather system developing over the Bay of Bengal has raised concerns about possible heavy rainfall and cyclone activity along Andhra Pradesh coast. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast and adjoining east--central Bay of Bengal on Friday, October 23, 2026. The system is expected to move northwestwards and intensify futher over the following days.

The developing weather system has draw attention as several southern states are already experiencing unsettled weather conditions. Tamil Nadu, in particular, has been witnessing heavy to very heavy rainfall, with the IMD issuing warinings for multiple districts. Persistent showers have also raised concerns about waterlogging and transport disrputions in affected areas.

With the northeast monsoon already active over southern India, the evolving weather system could bring additional rainfall to parts of the region. People should remain alert to official warnings and avoid relying on unverified reports abouth the cyclone's landfall. The coming days will be crucial in determining wheather the developing low-pressure area intensifies into a cyclonic system and how significantly it affects Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states.