Social
Feb 11, 2025
If there is an exercise that’s usually a favorite for gym enthusiasts, it’s the bench press.
Dec 20, 2024
As the new year approaches, the excitement of planning vacations and quality time with loved ones begins to build. For working professionals, especially those in corporate roles, it can be...
Nov 01, 2023
Hyderabad: In a remarkable display, Raj Bhavan turned pink on Tuesday night in support of breast cancer awareness.
Jun 25, 2023
Ahmedabad, June 25 (IANS) In a heartwarming display of humanity, Salim Abdul Sheikh, a resident of Shahpur, received accolades from the city police for his act of brotherhood during the Rath Yatra...
Jun 24, 2023
Bengaluru, June 24 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, known for his bold decisions against blind beliefs and superstitions, on Saturday made his entry and exit through the south door of...
Jun 24, 2023
Ahmedabad, June 24 (IANS) A shocking incident of eve-teasing and harassment took place near the Balubhai Cross Road in Ahmedabad, as a man with a history of such offenses targeted female students.
Jun 24, 2023
Agra, June 24 (IANS) The 29.08 km long Metro rail network in Agra is all set to become operational months before the August 2024 deadline as work is progressing at a brisk pace.
Jun 24, 2023
Toronto, June 24 (IANS) With new Indian students increasingly becoming victims of ignorance about Canadian laws, the Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) is taking up the matter with the...
Jun 24, 2023
Juba, June 24 (IANS) The South Sudanese government, in partnership with global charity Save the Children, has launched a new multi-year resilience programme aimed at enrolling about 135,000 children...
Jun 24, 2023
Juba, June 24 (IANS) South Sudan has contributed $5 million to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), a UN migration agency, to support the most vulnerable from Sudan for their...
Jun 24, 2023
Tehran, June 24 (IANS) At least six people were killed and 25 others injured in a 26-car pile-up on an intercity road in southwestern Iran, media reported.
Jun 23, 2023
Gurugram, June 23 (IANS) A 25-year-old businessman from Hisar's Hansi died in mysterious circumstances in Gurugram.
Jun 23, 2023
New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Disclaimer: You really do not have to be a foodie to enjoy Zac O' Yeah's 'Digesting India: A Travel Writer's Sub-Continental Adventures With The Tummy: A Memoir A La Carte...
Jun 23, 2023
London, June 23 (IANS) British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has expressed confidence that the UK-India partnership will be "a defining one for our times", ahead of the UK-India Week 2023 beginning on...
Jun 23, 2023
New York, June 23 (IANS) Asserting that Immigration needs to be merit-based and not dictated by arbitrary caps, Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar announced that he will be co-sponsoring a...
Jun 23, 2023
Stockholm/Rome, June 23 (IANS) More than 1,300 locally acquired human cases of West Nile virus infection, including 104 deaths in 2022 had been reported in Europe, the European Centre for Disease...
Jun 23, 2023
Bengaluru, June 23 (IANS) As the IT city Bengaluru is bracing up for the monsoon season, the authorities are keeping fingures crossed and are hoping to save the city from devastation unlike the last...
Jun 23, 2023
New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has directed a private school to admit three students under the economically weaker section (EWS) category observing that equal opportunities for...
Jun 22, 2023
New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) The license of an Air India pilot and a co-pilot, who permitted an unauthorised woman to enter the cockpit of flight AI-445, operating from Delhi to Leh on June 3, has been...
Jun 22, 2023
Sydney, June 22 (IANS) The government of New South Wales (NSW) on Thursday reported a growing number of homeless people across the Australian state, noting that the deepening housing crisis is...
Jun 22, 2023
Hyderabad, June 22 (IANS) Asia's largest community housing project built by the Telangana government at Kollur village in Sangareddy district near Hyderabad was inaugurated on Thursday.
Jun 22, 2023
Koppal (Karnataka), June 22 (IANS) The Karnataka government has suspended two Panchayat development officers (PDOs) attached to Bijakal and Basarihal villages in connection with water contamination...
Jun 22, 2023
Sitapur, June 22 (IANS) An investigation into a case of a missing bike, led the police in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district to a couple who had killed their 18-year-old daughter over her relationship...
Jun 21, 2023
Gurugram, June 21 (IANS) Following incessant rainfall on Wednesday that affected traffic movement on the city's key stretches, a team of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA)...
Jun 21, 2023
Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) In a befitting tribute, 1971 India-Pakistan war hero Major Vetri Nathan, hailing from Mumbai, has been honoured with a memorial in Colaba, an official said here on Wednesday.
Jun 21, 2023
New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought a response from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) regarding a petition challenging the varsity's decision to implement religion-based...
Jun 21, 2023
Phnom Penh, June 21 (IANS) The number of international tourists to Cambodia is predicted to surpass the pre-Covid pandemic level in 2025, Tourism Minister Thong Khon said on Wednesday.
Jun 21, 2023
Lucknow, June 21 (IANS) Nearly 176 persons have been duped by a fake office, resembling the actual health department office of the Uttar Pradesh government, on the pretext of jobs, police said on...
Jun 21, 2023
Sydney, June 21 (IANS) The government of Australia New South Wales (NSW) state on Wednesday announced that it will introduce a new bill to Parliament to impose tougher penalties on those who assault...
Jun 21, 2023
Chennai, June 21 (IANS) Police canteens in Tamil Nadu will soon have 'Freedom' products that are made in the jails of the state by prison inmates.
Jun 21, 2023
Phnom Penh, June 21 (IANS) The Cambodian Mine Action Centre's (CMAC) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) experts have safely removed a war-era US-made MK-82 aerial bomb discovered recently in Kandal...
Jun 21, 2023
Srinagar, June 21 (IANS) A day before the summer solstice, J&K's Srinagar recorded the hottest day of the season so far at 33.3 degrees Celsius as the MeT office said on Wednesday that maximum...
Jun 21, 2023
Lucknow, June 21 (IANS) The International Yoga Day is being observed at all the 12,044 Amrit Sarovars across Uttar Pradesh, a state government spokesman said.
Jun 21, 2023
Tehran, June 21 (IANS) Nearly 13,876 Afghan nationals living "illegally" in Iran were repatriated to their home country through Iran's northeastern border crossing over the past nine days, media...
Jun 21, 2023
Oslo, June 21 (IANS) Norway's Energy Minister has said that the country is proposing to open parts of its continental shelf for commercial seabed mineral activities.
Jun 20, 2023
New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall over 10 states which include Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gangetic...
Jun 20, 2023
New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Keeping with the spirit of International Yoga Day and as part of its commitment to fostering responsible luxury and promoting well-being, ITC Hotels will be organising...
Jun 20, 2023
New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) China on Tuesday ramped up its flood control and disaster relief efforts to safeguard people's lives and properties amid the growing El Nino threat.
Jun 20, 2023
Jaipur, June 20 (IANS) After cyclone Biparjoy triggered floods in many districts of Rajasthan, the Met department has now sounded orange alert in Sawai Madhopur, Bundi and Tonk and yellow alert in...
Jun 20, 2023
Los Angeles, June 20 (IANS) Actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson took to social media recently and expressed regret for not reconciling with his father before his death. In an emotional post, the 'Black...
Jun 20, 2023
Tokyo, June 20 (IANS) Japan's "My Number" national identification card system caused further concern following a number of new errors, with the government saying on Tuesday that numerous cards were...
Jun 20, 2023
Jaipur, June 20 (IANS) A man reached a court with coins worth Rs 55,000 to pay the amount of maintenance to his wife.
-
- Page 1
- ››