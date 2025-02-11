Man Escapes Death After Bench Press Goes Wrong: Shocking Gym Incident Feb 11, 2025 If there is an exercise that’s usually a favorite for gym enthusiasts, it’s the bench press.

2025 Holiday Planner: 9 Long Weekends for the Perfect Break Dec 20, 2024 As the new year approaches, the excitement of planning vacations and quality time with loved ones begins to build. For working professionals, especially those in corporate roles, it can be...

Raj Bhavan Shines In Pink: Breast Cancer Awareness Nov 01, 2023 Hyderabad: In a remarkable display, Raj Bhavan turned pink on Tuesday night in support of breast cancer awareness.

Ahmedabad police commend Muslim man for act of brotherhood during Rath Yatra Jun 25, 2023 Ahmedabad, June 25 (IANS) In a heartwarming display of humanity, Salim Abdul Sheikh, a resident of Shahpur, received accolades from the city police for his act of brotherhood during the Rath Yatra...

Siddaramaiah enters office through door closed for 'Vastu defect' Jun 24, 2023 Bengaluru, June 24 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, known for his bold decisions against blind beliefs and superstitions, on Saturday made his entry and exit through the south door of...

Female students thrash serial harasser with belts in Ahmedabad Jun 24, 2023 Ahmedabad, June 24 (IANS) A shocking incident of eve-teasing and harassment took place near the Balubhai Cross Road in Ahmedabad, as a man with a history of such offenses targeted female students.

Agra Metro set to become operational before 2024 polls Jun 24, 2023 Agra, June 24 (IANS) The 29.08 km long Metro rail network in Agra is all set to become operational months before the August 2024 deadline as work is progressing at a brisk pace.

Indian Students Must Sign Mandatory Clause Before Canadian Visa: Indo-Canada Chamber Jun 24, 2023 Toronto, June 24 (IANS) With new Indian students increasingly becoming victims of ignorance about Canadian laws, the Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) is taking up the matter with the...

South Sudan launches program to enroll about 135,000 children in schools Jun 24, 2023 Juba, June 24 (IANS) The South Sudanese government, in partnership with global charity Save the Children, has launched a new multi-year resilience programme aimed at enrolling about 135,000 children...

South Sudan contributes $5 mn to IOM to support returnees Jun 24, 2023 Juba, June 24 (IANS) South Sudan has contributed $5 million to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), a UN migration agency, to support the most vulnerable from Sudan for their...

6 killed, 25 injured in 26-car pile-up in Iran Jun 24, 2023 Tehran, June 24 (IANS) At least six people were killed and 25 others injured in a 26-car pile-up on an intercity road in southwestern Iran, media reported.

Businessman dies in mysterious circumstances in Gurugram Jun 23, 2023 Gurugram, June 23 (IANS) A 25-year-old businessman from Hisar's Hansi died in mysterious circumstances in Gurugram.

Mapping India with Zac O' Yeah's palette Jun 23, 2023 New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Disclaimer: You really do not have to be a foodie to enjoy Zac O' Yeah's 'Digesting India: A Travel Writer's Sub-Continental Adventures With The Tummy: A Memoir A La Carte...

India-UK partnership will be defining one for our times: Sunak Jun 23, 2023 London, June 23 (IANS) British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has expressed confidence that the UK-India partnership will be "a defining one for our times", ahead of the UK-India Week 2023 beginning on...

Indian-American Congressman backs bill remove Green Card backlogs Jun 23, 2023 New York, June 23 (IANS) Asserting that Immigration needs to be merit-based and not dictated by arbitrary caps, Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar announced that he will be co-sponsoring a...

Highest number of West Nile virus infections recorded in Europe: ECDC Jun 23, 2023 Stockholm/Rome, June 23 (IANS) More than 1,300 locally acquired human cases of West Nile virus infection, including 104 deaths in 2022 had been reported in Europe, the European Centre for Disease...

Monsoon season: Elaborated plans put in place to 'save' Bengaluru Jun 23, 2023 Bengaluru, June 23 (IANS) As the IT city Bengaluru is bracing up for the monsoon season, the authorities are keeping fingures crossed and are hoping to save the city from devastation unlike the last...

Delhi HC directs pvt school to admit 3 students under EWS category Jun 23, 2023 New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has directed a private school to admit three students under the economically weaker section (EWS) category observing that equal opportunities for...

DGCA suspends license of AI pilot, co-pilot for allowing woman inside cockpit Jun 22, 2023 New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) The license of an Air India pilot and a co-pilot, who permitted an unauthorised woman to enter the cockpit of flight AI-445, operating from Delhi to Leh on June 3, has been...

Aus state reports spike in number of homeless people under housing crisis Jun 22, 2023 Sydney, June 22 (IANS) The government of New South Wales (NSW) on Thursday reported a growing number of homeless people across the Australian state, noting that the deepening housing crisis is...

Asia's Largest Community Housing Project Inaugurated in Telangana Jun 22, 2023 Hyderabad, June 22 (IANS) Asia's largest community housing project built by the Telangana government at Kollur village in Sangareddy district near Hyderabad was inaugurated on Thursday.

K'taka govt suspends two PDOs after 3 die due to contaminated water Jun 22, 2023 Koppal (Karnataka), June 22 (IANS) The Karnataka government has suspended two Panchayat development officers (PDOs) attached to Bijakal and Basarihal villages in connection with water contamination...

Missing bike complaint leads UP cops to killer parents Jun 22, 2023 Sitapur, June 22 (IANS) An investigation into a case of a missing bike, led the police in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district to a couple who had killed their 18-year-old daughter over her relationship...

Officials inspect waterlogged areas of Gurugram Jun 21, 2023 Gurugram, June 21 (IANS) Following incessant rainfall on Wednesday that affected traffic movement on the city's key stretches, a team of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA)...

1971 war hero from Mumbai, Maj Vetri Nathan gets memorial at his birthplace Jun 21, 2023 Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) In a befitting tribute, 1971 India-Pakistan war hero Major Vetri Nathan, hailing from Mumbai, has been honoured with a memorial in Colaba, an official said here on Wednesday.

Delhi HC seeks Jamia's stand on plea against removing SC/ST quota in teaching, non-teaching posts Jun 21, 2023 New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought a response from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) regarding a petition challenging the varsity's decision to implement religion-based...

Int'l tourists to Cambodia expected to surpass pre-Covid level in 2025 Jun 21, 2023 Phnom Penh, June 21 (IANS) The number of international tourists to Cambodia is predicted to surpass the pre-Covid pandemic level in 2025, Tourism Minister Thong Khon said on Wednesday.

176 duped by 'fake health office' in UP Jun 21, 2023 Lucknow, June 21 (IANS) Nearly 176 persons have been duped by a fake office, resembling the actual health department office of the Uttar Pradesh government, on the pretext of jobs, police said on...

Aus state to protect retail workers with tougher penalties for assaults Jun 21, 2023 Sydney, June 21 (IANS) The government of Australia New South Wales (NSW) state on Wednesday announced that it will introduce a new bill to Parliament to impose tougher penalties on those who assault...

TN prisons' product 'Freedom' to be sold at Police canteens Jun 21, 2023 Chennai, June 21 (IANS) Police canteens in Tamil Nadu will soon have 'Freedom' products that are made in the jails of the state by prison inmates.

War-era US-made aerial bomb discovered in Cambodia Jun 21, 2023 Phnom Penh, June 21 (IANS) The Cambodian Mine Action Centre's (CMAC) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) experts have safely removed a war-era US-made MK-82 aerial bomb discovered recently in Kandal...

J&K's Srinagar records hottest day of season at 33.3 Jun 21, 2023 Srinagar, June 21 (IANS) A day before the summer solstice, J&K's Srinagar recorded the hottest day of the season so far at 33.3 degrees Celsius as the MeT office said on Wednesday that maximum...

Yoga Day being held at 12,044 'Amrit Sarovars' in UP Jun 21, 2023 Lucknow, June 21 (IANS) The International Yoga Day is being observed at all the 12,044 Amrit Sarovars across Uttar Pradesh, a state government spokesman said.

Iran repatriates nearly 14,000 Afghans in 9 days Jun 21, 2023 Tehran, June 21 (IANS) Nearly 13,876 Afghan nationals living "illegally" in Iran were repatriated to their home country through Iran's northeastern border crossing over the past nine days, media...

Norway to open continental shelf for seabed mineral activities Jun 21, 2023 Oslo, June 21 (IANS) Norway's Energy Minister has said that the country is proposing to open parts of its continental shelf for commercial seabed mineral activities.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in 10 states Jun 20, 2023 New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall over 10 states which include Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gangetic...

Yoga Day: ITC Hotels offers a variety of activities to promote physical, mental well-being Jun 20, 2023 New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Keeping with the spirit of International Yoga Day and as part of its commitment to fostering responsible luxury and promoting well-being, ITC Hotels will be organising...

From China to Mexico, El Nino threat begins to loom Jun 20, 2023 New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) China on Tuesday ramped up its flood control and disaster relief efforts to safeguard people's lives and properties amid the growing El Nino threat.

Cyclone Biparjoy: Orange alert in parts of Rajasthan Jun 20, 2023 Jaipur, June 20 (IANS) After cyclone Biparjoy triggered floods in many districts of Rajasthan, the Met department has now sounded orange alert in Sawai Madhopur, Bundi and Tonk and yellow alert in...

Dwayne Johnson regrets not reconciling with his father before he passed away Jun 20, 2023 Los Angeles, June 20 (IANS) Actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson took to social media recently and expressed regret for not reconciling with his father before his death. In an emotional post, the 'Black...

Japan's ID system causes more concern amid payment glitches, erroneous deliveries Jun 20, 2023 Tokyo, June 20 (IANS) Japan's "My Number" national identification card system caused further concern following a number of new errors, with the government saying on Tuesday that numerous cards were...