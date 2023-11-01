Raj Bhavan Shines In Pink: Breast Cancer Awareness

Hyderabad: In a remarkable display, Raj Bhavan turned pink on Tuesday night in support of breast cancer awareness. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Hyderabad's Raj Bhavan has been illuminated in pink, solidifying its position as the sole Raj Bhavan in the country consistently promoting breast cancer awareness.

Renowned breast cancer surgeon Dr. P. Raghu Ram, the founder and CEO of the Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation (UBF), conceived the idea of illuminating the building in pink. He expressed gratitude to the Hon’ble Governor, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, for her support and for granting permission to light up Raj Bhavan, which also serves as her official residence.

"Despite Hon’ble Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan's prior commitments in Puducherry last night, she generously granted permission to illuminate Raj Bhavan in pink," stated a release.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan praised Dr. P. Raghu Ram, acknowledging his remarkable and unwavering efforts in creating awareness about the importance of early detection through various innovative projects that have gained recognition both nationally and internationally.

"For the men reading this news, during the upcoming Deepavali festival, please consider gifting your loved ones (who are over the age of 40) an annual screening mammogram instead of buying a saree. Early detection saves lives," urged Dr. Raghu Ram, a Padma Shri recipient who also serves as the Founding Director for the KIMS - USHALAKSHMI Centre for Breast Diseases in Hyderabad.

