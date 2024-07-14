Educational Loan Camp in Hyderabad: Don't miss out!

Central Minister Kishan Reddy will conduct an Education Loan camp in Hyderabad.

On July 12th, an Education Loan camp was conducted at SVIT in Secunderabad to raise awareness about educational loans and related issues. Following this event, the camp is scheduled for July 15th at Shekpet's Narayanamma Institute at 11:30 a.m.

The camp will be held on July 20th at 11:00 a.m. at the Methodist Institute in Abids, Hyderabad. The central minister requested that students attend the camp to learn about educational loans and related issues. This camp provides insight into loans for higher education, the types of loans available, and other relevant details.