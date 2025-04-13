Pawan’s Son Mark Shankar Returns to Hyderabad after Singapore Fire Accident

Pawan Kalyan, Telugu actor and Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, returned to Hyderabad with his son Mark Shankar and family after a school fire in Singapore. The fire, which occurred on April 8, injured Mark and tragically claimed the life of another child. Mark and other students were rescued by Indian nationals working in Singapore.

Mark sustained injuries to his hands and lungs and was treated in a Singapore hospital. He underwent a bronchoscopy to assess lung damage from smoke inhalation. After the incident, Pawan Kalyan canceled his commitments in Visakhapatnam and flew to Singapore with his brother Chiranjeevi and Chiranjeevi’s wife, Surekha, to be with Mark.

Days later, Mark was discharged and is now recovering. Chiranjeevi shared updates on social media, confirming that Mark will soon make a full recovery. Pawan Kalyan, who had been by his son’s side, is expected to return to work soon. His much-anticipated film Hari Hara Veera Mallu is set to release on May 9.

మా బిడ్డ మార్క్ శంకర్ ఇంటికొచ్చేసాడు. అయితే ఇంకా కోలుకోవాలి. మా కులదైవమైన ఆంజనేయ స్వామి దయతో, కృపతో త్వరలోనే పూర్తి ఆరోగ్యంతో, మళ్ళీ మామూలుగా ఎప్పటిలానే వుంటాడు.



రేపు హనుమత్ జయంతి, ఆ స్వామి ఓ పెద్ద ప్రమాదం నుంచి, ఓ విషాదం నుంచి ఆ పసి బిడ్డని కాపాడి మాకు అండగా… pic.twitter.com/nEcWQEj92v — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 10, 2025

A video of Pawan Kalyan carrying Mark at the Hyderabad airport, with his wife Anna Lezhneva and daughter Polena, surfaced on social media.