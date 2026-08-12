KBR Park One-Way Traffic System From August 18 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad traffic authorities are set to introduce a new one-way traffic arrangement around KBR Park from August 18, 2026. The move is being taken because of ongoing construction work under the H-CITI project, which includes the development of flyovers and underpasses.

The revised traffic system is expected to remain in place for around 18 to 24 months, depending on the progress of the road works.

New Traffic Arrangements

Hyderabad Traffic Police said traffic lanes will be reorganised at key points around KBR Park to ensure smoother movement. New lane markings and lane-change arrangements will be introduced wherever required.

Traffic signs will also be installed at important locations to help motorists follow the new routes. Authorities also plan to update navigation routes on Google Maps so that commuters can understand the revised road network before beginning their journeys.

Traffic police personnel will be stationed at crucial points throughout the day and night to manage congestion and assist motorists.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar said the new arrangements would be closely monitored. If the traffic system works effectively, officials may consider allowing construction activities to continue around the clock.

CCTV and Drone Monitoring

The police will use the city's Integrated Command and Control Centre along with its CCTV network to keep a constant watch on traffic movement.

Drone surveillance will also be used whenever necessary to assess traffic conditions in real time. Officials have warned that motorists driving against the designated direction could face action.

Trial Runs Conducted

Before introducing the new system, authorities conducted trial runs on April 5 and June 21. These tests helped officials study traffic flow, lane discipline, congestion-prone areas and commuter movement.

Based on the results of the trials, changes were made to the proposed arrangements before the final system was approved for implementation.

Advice for KBR Park Visitors

KBR Park attracts a large number of walkers and visitors during the morning and evening hours. Traffic police have asked visitors to use only designated parking areas and follow the new traffic pattern, particularly during peak periods.

Motorists have also been advised against driving on the wrong side of the road, even during late-night or low-traffic hours. Vehicles should not be parked on bends, on the wrong side of the road or in locations that could block traffic and emergency vehicles.

The traffic police have urged commuters to cooperate with the revised arrangements as construction work progresses around KBR Park.

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