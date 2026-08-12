Telangana Youth Dies After Florida Fire Accident

A 29-year-old man from Hanamkonda district has died after sustaining severe injuries in a fire accident in the United States.

Bharath Chander Reddy, a resident of Gantoorupally in Hasanparthy mandal, was seriously injured in a fire incident in Tampa, Florida, on July 25. He suffered burns over nearly 75 per cent of his body and had been undergoing treatment at a hospital since the accident.

After battling for his life for around 15 days, Bharath succumbed to his injuries.

Bharath had travelled to the United States in 2023 to pursue higher education. After completing his studies, he had planned to return to his hometown and get married. However, the unexpected fire accident left his family devastated.

News of his death has cast a pall of grief over Gantoorupally, with relatives and local residents mourning the young man's loss.

The family has appealed to the authorities to help bring Bharath's mortal remains back to his native village as soon as possible so that the final rites can be performed there.

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