Heavy Rains Likely for Two Days in Telangana and AP

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are likely to witness widespread rainfall over the next two days as a weather system develops over the northwest Bay of Bengal. A cyclonic circulation has formed over the region and is expected to strengthen into a low-pressure area by Wednesday.

Heavy Rain Forecast for Andhra Pradesh

Several parts of Andhra Pradesh are expected to receive rain amid the developing weather system. Authorities have also issued a red alert for lightning in some districts, urging residents to remain cautious during thunderstorms.

The districts likely to be affected include Vizianagaram, Bhogapuram, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Vepada, Chodavaram and S. Kota.

People living in these areas have been advised to avoid unnecessary outdoor movement during thunderstorms and take appropriate precautions, particularly when lightning activity increases.

Telangana May Also Get Rain

Telangana is also expected to experience rainfall today and tomorrow. A yellow alert has been issued for several districts as weather conditions remain unsettled.

The districts under the alert include Peddapalli, Jagtial, Nirmal, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Adilabad, Nizamabad and Asifabad.

Residents in these areas should remain alert to changing weather conditions and follow local weather advisories.

Cyclonic Circulation Behind Rainfall

The expected rainfall is linked to the cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal. Weather conditions associated with the system are likely to become more organised, with the circulation expected to develop into a low-pressure area by Wednesday.

With the system strengthening, both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana could see increased rainfall activity over the next couple of days. People in areas under weather alerts are advised to stay updated with official forecasts and exercise caution during thunderstorms and lightning.

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