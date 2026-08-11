Patriots’ Day August 13: Which State Has a Holiday?

August is turning out to be a month packed with holidays for students and employees across different parts of India. National events, festivals and regular weekend holidays are creating several breaks during the month. In some states, these holidays are also falling close to weekends, giving people an opportunity to enjoy longer breaks.

The upcoming weekend is also bringing two consecutive holidays. While August 15 is celebrated as India’s Independence Day, August 16 falls on a Sunday. However, students and employees in Manipur have an additional holiday before the weekend.

August 15 and 16 Bring a Two-Day Holiday

August 15 is observed as Independence Day, one of India’s major national celebrations. Schools and educational institutions generally organise flag-hoisting ceremonies and cultural programmes on the day. Regular classes are usually not conducted after the celebrations.

In 2026, Independence Day falls on Saturday, August 15, followed by the regular Sunday holiday on August 16. This means students and many employees will get two consecutive days off.

Government offices and many other workplaces observe Independence Day as a public holiday. Employees in private companies may also get the day off depending on their organisation’s holiday calendar, while many corporate and IT employees already have Sundays as weekly holidays.

Why Is August 13 a Holiday in Manipur?

The interesting part of this holiday stretch is August 13, which is observed as Patriots’ Day in Manipur.

Patriots’ Day commemorates the people who sacrificed their lives during the Anglo-Manipur War. The day is observed in memory of the brave fighters who resisted British forces during the conflict.

The Manipur government observes August 13 as a holiday for educational institutions and government employees. Therefore, students and employees in Manipur will have holidays on August 13, August 15 and August 16.

Those who take leave on Friday, August 14, can potentially enjoy a four-day break from August 13 through August 16.

However, this additional Patriots’ Day holiday applies specifically to Manipur and should not be treated as a nationwide holiday.

More Holidays in August 2026

The month has several other holidays and optional holidays on the calendar. Depending on the state, organisation and holiday rules, some of these dates may be regular holidays while others may be restricted or optional holidays.

Here are some important dates mentioned for August:

August 15, Saturday: Independence Day; Parsi New Year is also observed, with an optional holiday in some places.

August 16, Sunday: Regular weekly holiday.

August 21, Friday: Varalakshmi Vratam, observed as an optional holiday in some places.

August 23, Sunday: Regular weekly holiday.

August 26, Wednesday: Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

August 28, Friday: Shravana Purnima and Rakhi Purnima.

August 30, Sunday: Regular weekly holiday.

Not every holiday listed above applies uniformly across India. Holiday rules can differ between states, schools, government departments and private organisations.

August Offers Several Breaks for Students and Employees

With Independence Day coinciding with Saturday and the following Sunday, the August 15 weekend gives many people a two-day break. Manipur residents get an additional holiday on August 13 because of Patriots’ Day.

The remaining part of August also includes several festival and weekend holidays. For students, these breaks can provide opportunities to spend time with family, while employees may use the longer weekends for travel or short trips.

In addition, schools or local administrations may announce extra holidays in case of severe weather conditions, particularly if heavy rains affect normal activities.

Overall, August 2026 has several holidays and festival breaks, although the exact number of holidays available to an individual will depend on their state, institution and employer’s holiday calendar.

Also read: