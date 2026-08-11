Is Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmiks's Ranabaali Getting a New Release Date?

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s much-awaited Ranabaali may be heading for a change in its theatrical release date. The period action drama was originally scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 11, 2026.

However, the September 11 slot has reportedly been taken by Epic, starring Vijay’s brother Anand Deverakonda. As a result, a new release window is now being discussed for Ranabaali.

According to a recent media report, the film could hit theatres on October 30, 2026. However, the makers have not officially confirmed the new date yet, so fans will have to wait for an announcement.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is a pan-Indian period action drama set against the backdrop of the 19th century. The story is reportedly inspired by historical events that took place during the British rule between 1854 and 1878.

The film features Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. It is also notable as their first on-screen collaboration after their marriage, adding another layer of interest among fans.The Movie is Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series, Ranabaali is one of the most anticipated upcoming Telugu films. If the October 30 date is confirmed, fans can expect an official announcement from the makers soon.