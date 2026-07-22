Ranabaali Release Postponed Due to Rashmika - Vijay Wedding?

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are teaming up for the third time in the upcoming film Ranabali, one of the most anticipated Telugu movies of the year. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, who previously delivered the hit Taxiwaala with Vijay Deverakonda, the film has created high expectations among fans. Unlike a regular commercial entertainer, Ranabali is being made as a period action drama.

When the project was officially announced, the makers confirmed September 11 as the release date. However, reports now suggest that the film may not arrive on that date due to delays in production.

According to industry buzz, the shooting schedule was interrupted after Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got married, making it difficult for the team to complete the film in time for its planned release. As a result, the producers are reportedly considering postponing the release and are expected to announce a new date soon.

Finding a suitable release slot, however, is proving to be a challenge. The festive release calendar for the second half of the year is already crowded with several major films.

The makers initially considered a Dasara release. But Adarsha Kutumbam, starring Venkatesh, is scheduled to hit theatres on October 2, while Jailer 2 is expected to release on October 15. Since the Dasara festival falls on October 20, the team is reportedly exploring the possibility of releasing Ranabali on October 16.

Although several Friday slots are available in November, the makers are said to be reluctant to release the film during a non-festive period. December also appears to be packed, with Fauji already lined up for December 3, while NBK109 is reportedly aiming for a December 24 Christmas release.

With the festive release calendar filling up quickly, the makers of Ranabali are carefully evaluating the best possible window. Since Adarsha Kutumbam releases nearly three weeks before Dasara, Jailer 2 is currently the only major film arriving close to the festival. This leaves a possibility for another big release during the holiday season, and it remains to be seen whether Ranabali will take advantage of that opportunity.

While the makers have not officially confirmed any change in the release schedule, fans are now eagerly waiting for an announcement regarding the film's final release date.

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