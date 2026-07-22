Punjab Farmers Blocked on Way to Delhi Over India-US Trade Deal

Hundreds of farmers from Punjab were stopped by the Haryana Police at the Shambhu border while they were on their way to Delhi to participate in a Kisan Mahapanchayat protesting the proposed India-US trade agreement. The police had placed barricades and cement blocks at the border to prevent the protesters from moving towards the national capital.

The protest was organised by farmer groups who believe the proposed trade deal could negatively affect India's agriculture sector. They fear that easier access for imported agricultural products could hurt the income of Indian farmers, small traders, and dairy producers. Farmer leaders have demanded that the government make the details of the trade negotiations public before signing any agreement.

As large groups of farmers gathered near the border, security was tightened in the area. Haryana Police deployed additional personnel and sealed key entry points leading towards Delhi to prevent the march from continuing. Despite repeated attempts, the protesters were not allowed to cross the Shambhu border.

Farmer leaders said their protest would continue until the Centre addresses their concerns. They have warned that if the government moves ahead with the trade deal without consulting farmers, they will intensify their agitation in the coming days. Several farmer organisations have also announced plans for wider protests across the country.

The proposed India-US trade agreement has become a major issue in Punjab, with several farmer unions arguing that any decision affecting agriculture should involve discussions with stakeholders. The protest has once again brought the concerns of farmers over trade policies into the national spotlight.