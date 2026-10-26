Bank Holidays in November 2026: Full List of Dates

Bank customers across India should check the November 2026 bank holiday calendar before visiting their branches. Banks, including SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, will remain closed on different dates due to festivals, regional celebrations and regular weekend holidays.

The bank holiday schedule includes festivals such as Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja and Guru Nanak Jayanti. However, holidays will not be the same in every state. The dates of branch closures depend on local festivals and the Reserve Bank of India's holiday schedule.

Customers can continue to use online banking, mobile banking, UPI and ATMs during most bank holidays. However, services that require a branch visit may be unavailable on these dates.

Bank Holiday List for November 2026

November 9: Diwali and Govardhan Puja

Banks in Agartala, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur and Lucknow are listed as closed on November 9 for Diwali-related celebrations. The observances include Laxmi Puja, Govardhan Puja and Vishwakarma Day.

November 10: Bali Pratipada and Vikram Samvat New Year

Bank branches in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Mumbai and Nagpur are scheduled to remain closed on November 10. The holidays are associated with festivals and regional observances, including Bali Pratipada, Govardhan Puja, Laxmi Puja and Vikram Samvat New Year.

November 11: Bhai Dooj and Regional Celebrations

Banks in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow and Shimla will observe a holiday on November 11 for occasions such as Bhai Dooj, Ningol Chakkouba, Laxmi Puja and Chitragupt Jayanti.

Gangtok is among the cities listed for consecutive bank holidays from November 9 to November 11.

November 13: Wangala Festival

Bank branches in Shillong will remain closed on November 13 for the Wangala Festival. The festival is celebrated by the Garo community in Meghalaya.

November 16: Chhath Puja

Banks in Patna and Ranchi are scheduled to remain closed on November 16 for Chhath Puja, also known as Surya Shashti or Dala Chhath. The festival is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God.

November 20: Igas-Bagwal

Dehradun will observe a bank holiday on November 20 for Igas-Bagwal, a traditional festival celebrated in Uttarakhand.

November 23: Seng Kut Snem

Banks in Shillong will be closed on November 23 for Seng Kut Snem, an annual cultural festival celebrated in Meghalaya.

November 24: Guru Nanak Jayanti and Karthika Purnima

Several cities are listed for bank closures on November 24 for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Karthika Purnima and Rahas Purnima.

The affected cities include Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jammu, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar.

Customers in these locations should plan branch visits accordingly.

November 27: Kanakadasa Jayanthi

Banks in Bengaluru will remain closed on November 27 for Kanakadasa Jayanthi, an occasion observed in Karnataka.

Bank Holidays on Saturdays and Sundays in November 2026

Apart from festival-related closures, banks across India follow the regular weekend holiday schedule. All Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays are bank holidays.

The weekend closure dates for November 2026 are:

Sundays: November 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29

Second Saturday: November 14

Fourth Saturday: November 28

Customers should remember that regional festival holidays may differ from one city to another.

Will Online Banking Work During Bank Holidays?

Yes. Customers can generally access digital banking services even when bank branches are closed. Services such as UPI payments, internet banking, mobile banking and ATM transactions are usually available throughout the month.

However, certain services involving cash deposits at branches, cheque-related processing or other in-person banking work may be delayed until the next working day.

Before visiting a branch, customers should check the official holiday calendar of their bank or the Reserve Bank of India. This can help them avoid unnecessary trips and complete important banking work on time.

Note: The dates and city-wise closures above are based on the supplied information. Confirm the final November 2026 schedule with the RBI or the relevant bank before publication, as regional holidays may vary.