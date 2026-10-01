Bank Holidays October 2026: Check Full List of Days Banks Will Be Closed

Banks across India will remain closed on several days in October 2026 due to national, regional and festive holidays. However, the exact holidays vary from one state or city to another, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

Banks will be closed across the country on October 2 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. Other closures during the month include Mahalaya Amavasye, Maha Saptami, Dussehra, Durga Puja, Vijaya Dasami, Laxmi Puja and other regional occasions.

October 2026 Bank Holiday Dates

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti – Banks closed across India

October 10: Mahalaya Amavasye – Bengaluru and Kolkata

October 17: Maha Saptami – Agartala

October 19: Dussehra/Maha Navami/Ayutha Pooja/Durga Puja – Several cities including Chennai, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati and Patna

October 20: Dussehra/Vijaya Dashmi/Mahanavami – Banks closed in many major cities

October 21: Vijaya Dasami/Durga Puja – Several cities including Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram

October 22 and 23: Durga Puja/Dasain – Gangtok

October 26: Laxmi Puja/Accession Day/Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday – Selected cities

October 29: Karva Chauth – Shimla

October 31: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday – Ahmedabad

Apart from these holidays, banks will also remain closed on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of October. Customers should check the holiday applicable to their particular city before visiting a bank branch.

Digital banking services such as UPI, mobile banking and internet banking generally remain available even when physical branches are closed. Customers can therefore use these services for many routine transactions during bank holidays.