Bank Holidays October 2026: Check Full List of Days Banks Will Be Closed
Banks across India will remain closed on several days in October 2026 due to national, regional and festive holidays. However, the exact holidays vary from one state or city to another, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.
Banks will be closed across the country on October 2 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. Other closures during the month include Mahalaya Amavasye, Maha Saptami, Dussehra, Durga Puja, Vijaya Dasami, Laxmi Puja and other regional occasions.
October 2026 Bank Holiday Dates
October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti – Banks closed across India
October 10: Mahalaya Amavasye – Bengaluru and Kolkata
October 17: Maha Saptami – Agartala
October 19: Dussehra/Maha Navami/Ayutha Pooja/Durga Puja – Several cities including Chennai, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati and Patna
October 20: Dussehra/Vijaya Dashmi/Mahanavami – Banks closed in many major cities
October 21: Vijaya Dasami/Durga Puja – Several cities including Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram
October 22 and 23: Durga Puja/Dasain – Gangtok
October 26: Laxmi Puja/Accession Day/Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday – Selected cities
October 29: Karva Chauth – Shimla
October 31: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday – Ahmedabad
Apart from these holidays, banks will also remain closed on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of October. Customers should check the holiday applicable to their particular city before visiting a bank branch.
Digital banking services such as UPI, mobile banking and internet banking generally remain available even when physical branches are closed. Customers can therefore use these services for many routine transactions during bank holidays.