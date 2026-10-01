Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Aman and Thrigun Clash During Dagger Task

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 10 saw the housemates divided into two teams for the ongoing task. The competition became intense as contestants fought to collect daggers and strengthen their teams.

Bigg Boss asked the contestants to make sure they had more than two daggers by the end of the week. The task quickly turned aggressive, with several contestants getting into heated arguments.

Aman and Thrigun had a major clash while trying to take a dagger from each other. Other housemates also got involved as both teams tried to gain control of the daggers. Rohit and others attempted to stop the argument from becoming more intense.

Meanwhile, Apoorva faced questions over the way the captaincy room was being handled. Shalini questioned why contestants were being stopped from entering the room when the dagger task was still going on.

The episode also had a lighter moment involving Naresh. After being encouraged by Mukesh to get involved in the fight, Naresh later joked about the situation, making the other housemates laugh.

In another captaincy task called Fire and Lava, both teams competed to complete a challenging activity. Varshini and Naresh were assigned as sanchalaks. Thrigun questioned Varshini’s decisions during the task, while Srushti also faced an injury during the game.

The task eventually led to another important decision over the daggers. After discussions within the team, Aman chose to take a dagger from Debjani instead of Srushti. This decision disappointed Ram Prasad and led to another discussion among the housemates.

With the dagger and captaincy tasks continuing, tensions inside the Bigg Boss Telugu 10 house are expected to remain high.