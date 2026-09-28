Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Apoorva Faces Off With Mukesh and Thrigun

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 is heading into another round of arguments as Captain Apoorva appears to clash with Mukesh and Thrigun in the latest Day 22 promo.

Apoorva became the new captain after Mukesh gave up his captaincy to save Varshini and Vamsi from elimination. Mukesh and Apoorva had earlier won the captaincy task together, which led to Apoorva taking over as captain after Mukesh's decision.

In the promo, Apoorva is seen discussing household duties with the contestants. She asks Mukesh about his assigned work, and the conversation quickly turns into an argument. Apoorva tells Mukesh that he will have to wash dishes three times a day and also asks him to vacate the captain's room.

Mukesh questions the decision and says that one person cannot handle multiple responsibilities at the same time. Apoorva insists that everyone should respect the captain's instructions, while Mukesh challenges her authority.

The situation gets more heated when Thrigun also refuses to call Apoorva “Captain” and walks away. The promo suggests that the new captain may have a tough time managing the housemates in the coming episode.