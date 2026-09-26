Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Is Vamsi in Danger of Elimination?

The third week of Bigg Boss Telugu 10 is bringing new twists as the contestants face another round of elimination tension. According to the latest buzz, Temper Vamsi is reportedly in danger of elimination this week.

Vamsi is reportedly in the bottom zone along with Jhansi. Social media discussions suggest that Vamsi could be at risk if the current voting trends continue. However, these are only reports and the official elimination will be known during the weekend episode.

Vamsi has been one of the more noticeable contestants in the house in recent episodes. His aggressive approach during tasks and interactions with other housemates has also generated discussion among viewers.

If Vamsi is eliminated, it would come as a surprise to many viewers who have been following his journey in the show. The weekend episode is expected to reveal the final result.