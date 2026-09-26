Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Mukesh Becomes Captain, Apoorva Gets Immunity

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 10 brought an unexpected twist to the captaincy task. Mukesh and Apoorva joined hands against Jhansi and Mithilesh in the final task.

Mukesh and Apoorva emerged victorious in the task. As a result, Mukesh became the captain of the Bigg Boss house, while Apoorva received immunity. The episode marked a unique twist as two contestants from the same winning team received different benefits.

Apoorva and Mithilesh had earlier received a special power to remove two contestants from the captaincy race. Apoorva chose Srushti, while Mithilesh selected Jhansi. This decision led to arguments among the housemates.

The episode also featured a heated argument between Aman and Thrigun over household duties. However, Thrigun later apologised to Aman and ended the argument. Meanwhile, Apoorva and Rohith also had a disagreement over eggs.

With Mukesh now taking charge as captain and Apoorva gaining immunity, the latest twist is expected to affect the upcoming game and nominations.