YS Jagan Demands CBI Probe into DSC Scam, Accuses TDP Government of Digital Censorship

YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a scathing attack on the ruling TDP coalition government in Andhra Pradesh, raising serious allegations regarding the DSC 2025 recruitment scam and systemic suppression of free speech. In a hard-hitting public statement starting with "Hello India," Jagan questioned the administration’s refusal to face transparency and its alleged attempts to silence dissenting voices through digital censorship.

The DSC 2025 Recruitment Controversy

Highlighting mounting evidence of alleged irregularities, Jagan pointed out that teachers were reportedly recruited without taking the mandatory DSC examination or qualifying the TET (Teacher Eligibility Test). He also cited suspicious administrative actions, including the issuance and subsequent cancellation of Government Orders regarding sports quotas while beneficiaries allegedly remained in service. Challenging the transparency of the process, he dared Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to order a CBI inquiry and demanded that Education Minister Nara Lokesh take moral responsibility and resign from his post.

Accusations of Meta Censorship and Suppressing

Voices Jagan strongly condemned the blocking, restriction, and removal of social media posts, news handles, and activist accounts on Meta platforms (Facebook and Instagram). Highlighting that prominent digital handles—including Sakshi TV, Sakshi Digital, Big TV, and Jagananna Connects—along with various personal accounts, have faced geographic restrictions under the guise of "legal requirements," he labeled the move as blatant state-sponsored censorship. "You cannot erase evidence by deleting a post or bury the truth by blocking an account," Jagan asserted, emphasizing that no government has the constitutional right to muzzle freedom of expression simply to avoid political accountability.