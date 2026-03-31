TVK Vijay Declares Assets Worth 600 Crore: Tamil Nadu Elections

Tamil Superstar Vijay, who has now turned his focus fully towards politics, is gearing up for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Contesting independently, the party is fielding candidates in all 234 constituencies across the state.

Vijay himself is contesting from two constituencies—Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli East. After announcing candidates on Sunday, he filed his nomination on Monday.

As part of the nomination process, Vijay submitted an affidavit disclosing his assets, which are estimated to be around ₹600 crore. The affidavit also includes details of his wife Sangeetha’s assets.

According to the declaration, Vijay holds ₹2 lakh in cash, while his wife has ₹1 lakh. A major portion of his wealth—₹388 crore—is held in bank savings and fixed deposits. Notably, Vijay has stated that he has no liabilities or debts in his name.

The actor-turned-politician also listed his vehicles, which include luxury cars such as BMW 530, BMW i7, Toyota Lexus 350, and Toyota Vellfire, along with other vehicles like Maruti Suzuki Swift and TVS Excel Super. The total value of his vehicles is estimated at ₹14.35 crore.

In terms of valuables, Vijay owns 883 grams of gold and silver items worth ₹15 lakh. The affidavit also reveals that he has extended loans to family members, including ₹12.60 crore to his wife Sangeetha, ₹3.02 crore to his father Chandrasekhar, ₹87.12 lakh to his mother, ₹8.78 lakh to his son, and ₹4.6 lakh to his daughter Divya. Additionally, he has reportedly lent ₹3 crore to N. Anand, a key leader in his party.

The affidavit further details Sangeetha’s assets, which include gold worth ₹4.07 crore, two kilograms of silver, and diamonds valued at ₹1 crore. Her movable assets are estimated at ₹15.51 crore, while her immovable assets are valued at ₹25 lakh.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on April 23.