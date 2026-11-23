Hyderabad: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Sunday, November 22, announced that it has sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International after a sample of its packaged drinking water was found to be "unsafe". In a social media post, the food regulator confirmed the action against against Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. following the analysis of a regulatory sample collected from the company's premises. The sample was categorised as “Packaged Drinking Water (other than Mineral Water)”.

According to the regulator, the sample failed to meet the prescribed limits for bromate and was consequently declared unsafe under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Referral Lab Also Declares Bisleri Water Sample Unsafe

Following an appeal by the company, the sample was sent to a referral food laboratory for further testing. The lab also found the sample unsafe after detecting polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), the regulator said.

Based on the laboratory findings, the FSSAI concluded that the sample violated food safety standards. It has therefore approved the launch of prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

FSSAI Takes Action Against Other Food Companies

In the same social media update, the FSSAI announced prosecution proceedings against several other companies, including Vasant Masala Pvt. Ltd., Tit-Bit Foods India Pvt. Ltd., Mimansa Industries and Asha Confectionery.

The regulator has also suspended the licences of Urmi Lifesciences LLP and Gaur Ayurvedic Store for failing to comply with food safety rules and regulations.

Additionally, FSSAI has issued a product recall order against Asha Confectionery, directing the company to withdraw its pre-packaged chocolate-filled cookies from the market after they were found to be unsafe for consumption.

"Further details regarding the prosecution proceeding are expected from the food Regulator."