A group of Ayyappa devotees and Hindu organisation members staged a protest outside the TCS office in Adibatla, Rangareddy district, on Thursday. The protest followed an employee's claim that he was not permitted to enter the office because he was wearing clothes associated with Ayyappa Deeksha.

The employee, Manish, said he had been working with the company for the last two years. He stated that he had informed his superiors about his plan to undertake Ayyappa Deeksha well in advance, around two months ago.

According to Manish, security personnel stopped him at the entrance on Thursday, citing the company's clothing rules. He questioned why he was being denied access when other staff members were reportedly allowed inside despite not adhering to the same dress requirements.

The incident soon led to a gathering outside the TCS premises, where devotees raised slogans and asked the management to let the employee continue his work without restrictions on his religious observance.

Police officials said they had received information about the gathering but had not received any written complaint from the employee. They said they were examining the details of the incident.

A senior police officer later stated that the issue stemmed from confusion over the employee's attire and had been settled. The officer also ruled out any communal dispute.

Authorities confirmed that the protest ended peacefully and that there was no further disturbance. The incident has brought attention to the disagreement over workplace dress rules and the employee's allegations.