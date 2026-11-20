The latest film OM, featuring Dhanush and Mammootty in lead roles, is based on real incidents involving red sandalwood smuggling and police firing on workers. Sreeleela plays Dhanush's wife in the movie, while Sai Pallavi appears as an IPS officer.

The film's trailer has already created considerable buzz among movie lovers. OM hit theatres today, and morning shows have started in India and overseas. Audiences who watched the early screenings have begun sharing their reactions on social media.

Early reactions suggest that the first half has impressed viewers. Many are calling OM a gripping undercover thriller and praising the film's engaging storytelling. Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi have received appreciation for their performances.

Viewers are also impressed with Sai Abhyankkar's background score, which is said to add intensity to several scenes. Some audience members feel that the film stands out as a spy thriller rather than a routine mass entertainer.

Director Rajkumar Periasamy has been praised for his narration and screenplay. Fans have also appreciated Dhanush's screen presence, while the final 30 minutes are reportedly among the film's most engaging portions.

These are the initial audience reactions shared on social media after the early screenings. The complete review of OM will be available soon.

THE SCREEN IS ABOUT TO WITNESS PURE MASS MADNESS! Asuran vibes, Dhanush-level intensity! 🔥 🔥🔥🔥 #OM #OMMovie #FDFS #Dhanush #OMChapter1 https://t.co/xXppXIzKjE — LotusGrow (@Lowg1515) November 20, 2026

#OM - The Theatre Went Crazy for the "Annamalaiyaruku" Sequence..🔥 The Divine touch Elevation and #Dhanush's screen presence..👌 #SaiAbhyankkar's Veezha Veera takes charge..🤩 https://t.co/PnVJL7QqBI — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) November 20, 2026

#OM 1st Half : TERRIFIC 🔥 A mind-blowing undercover op thriller.. @dhanushkraja is rocking in various shades.. 🔥 @mammukka legendary performance.. @Sai_Pallavi92 perfect A Thrilling ride.. Takes an emotional turn at interval point.. @SaiAbhyankkar 🔥 Huge Blockbuster loading.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 20, 2026

#OM Even though emotional portions are done good but so many places could see convenient writting Verdict - Average Middle seat Rating - 2.75/5 #SaiPallavi 🔥 — Middle Seat Reviews (@middleseatd) November 20, 2026