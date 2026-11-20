The Telugu horror thriller 418, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by director Prashanth Neel, has made its OTT debut. The film is now streaming on Netflix from November 19, 2026.

Directed by debutant Kirtan Nadagouda, the movie was released in theatres on October 23. It received mixed responses from audiences and critics during its theatrical run.

Chaitra J Achar plays the lead role in the film, while Surya Raj, Charan Lakkaraju, Preethi Pagadala, Shashank Patil and Ramesh Indira appear in important roles. The film marks Mythri Movie Makers' first attempt at producing a horror thriller.

The story revolves around a medical college hostel and the mystery surrounding Room No. 418, which has remained locked for several years. Strange incidents begin after a student moves into the room next door. The film explores the frightening events and the mystery behind the haunted room.

When and Where to Watch 418?

The horror thriller 418 is available to stream on Netflix from November 19, 2026. Viewers can watch the film in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Those who missed the movie in theatres can now watch it from home on Netflix.