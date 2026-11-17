Actor Dhanush's upcoming film OM, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, is scheduled to hit theatres on November 20. Ahead of its release, the makers recently organised a pre-release event in Hyderabad, which was attended by Dhanush and Malayalam superstar Mammootty. During the event, Dhanush's humorous remarks about Mammootty grabbed everyone's attention and quickly went viral.

A Special Request to Mammootty

Speaking about Malayalam megastar Mammootty, Dhanush made a light-hearted request, saying, "Mammootty sir, I have a small request. The next time you attend an event, please make sure you have at least a few grey hairs in your beard. Otherwise, I end up looking much older standing beside you!" His witty comment left Mammootty and the audience in splits. Responding with a smile, Mammootty agreed, saying that he would do so.

About the Film

In OM, Sai Pallavi will be seen playing a police officer, while Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Sjaj and Indrans will be seen in important roles. The film's music is composed by Sai Abhyankkar. It is jointly produced by Dhanush, Shraddha Agarwal and Ajmath Jagmag under the banners of Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios. The film is set to release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

Dhanush to Mammootty: "Please Add Some Grey Hair, Sir! People Are Calling Me Your Elder Brother!" 😂🔥 https://t.co/4H09s16wU3 — Movies4u Official (@Movies4u_Officl) November 16, 2026

Dhanush and Mammootty's Presence Steals the Show

The presence of two popular actors from different film industries made the pre-release event even more special. Dhanush, known for his performance in Tamil and Hindi cinema, shared the stage with Mammoottyy, who enjoys a massive fan following across the country.

Their friendly interaction became one of the highlighted of the event. Dhanush's playful comment about mammoottyy's youthful appearance also added a fun moment to the celebrations. Videos of their interactions attracted attention on social media, with fans enjoying the friendly exchange between the two actors.

Expectations Surrounding the Film

With an interesting combination of actores and a talented technical team, OM has generated curiosity among moviegoers. Sai Pallavi's role as a police officer has also become an interesting aspect of the film.

Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans are expected to add further depth to the story through their respective characters. The film's release in five languages is expected to help it reach audiences across different regions. Fans are now looking forward to watching Dhanush's latest performance on the big screen.