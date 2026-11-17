The pre-release event of actor Dhanush's upcoming film O.M was held grandly at the JRC Convention Centre in Hyderabad. The film features Malayalam superstar Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and Renu Desai in important roles. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the movie is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on November 20.

The event turned special when actresses Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela took the stage together. Both actresses surprised the audience with their energetic dance performance. Their dance became one of the biggest highlights of the evening.

Sai Pallavi, who is known for her natural dancing skills, impressed everyone with her graceful moves. Sreeleela joined her on stage and matched her energy with some lively dance steps. The two actresses looked excited as they danced together, making the fans cheer loudly.

Actor Dhanush, who was watching their performance, was visibly impressed. He clapped and appreciated both actresses for their wonderful dance moves. The audience also enjoyed the special moment and encouraged them with loud cheers.

A video of Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela dancing together at the O.M pre-release event has now gone viral on social media. Fans are sharing the clip and praising the actresses for their energy and dance skills.

With its impressive star cast and growing buzz, O.M is creating excitement among movie lovers ahead of its theatrical release.