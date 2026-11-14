OM Trailer: Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi Promise an Intense Action Drama

The makers of OM: Chapter 1 have finally released the much-awaited theatrical trailer. Starring Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela, the film promises an intense action drama set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, who earlier made Amaran, the film revolves around police operations to catch a dangerous red sandalwood smuggling network operating between Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Dhanush plays a Tamil Nadu Special Task Force officer who goes undercover as a smuggler to track the criminal network. Sai Pallavi plays an officer leading the special task force in Andhra Pradesh. Mammootty appears as Siya, who is connected to the smuggling mafia.

The trailer also raises several questions about Dhanush's character. Although he enters the gang as an undercover officer, some scenes show him fighting against the police and protecting the smugglers. This creates curiosity about his real mission and the reason behind his actions.

Sreeleela also plays an important role in the film. The trailer features several action sequences, intense confrontations and impressive visuals. Sai Abhyankkar's background score adds more energy to the action scenes.

OM: Chapter 1 is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20, 2026. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. With its interesting storyline and powerful cast, the trailer has created curiosity among movie lovers.