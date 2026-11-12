Ramayana Box Office Collection: Beats Dhurandhar 2 Records

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana is performing exceptionally well at the box office. Released in theatres on November 5 as a Diwali special, the film has been witnessing an impressive run in terms of collections.

The film has reportedly grossed over 934.55 crore worldwide within just seven days of its release. On Wednesday alone, it collected an impressive 70.65 crore in net collections across India.

According to popular trade portal Sacnilk, Ramayana has earned 511.10 crore in net collections and 611.05 crore in gross collections across India within its first week. The film has also collected more than 323.5 crore from overseas markets, further contributing to its remarkable worldwide box-office performance.

Apart from its impressive worldwide collections, Ramayana has created a new record at the Kerala box office. The film has become the first Bollywood movie to cross the 20 crore gross mark in the state, surpassing the previous record held by Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

On Tuesday, Ramayana collected 20.90 crore gross in Kerala, achieving the milestone within just six days of its theatrical release. With this achievement, the film has overtaken Dhurandhar 2, which had previously earned approximately 19.50 crore in the state.

Earlier, Aamir Khan's PK and Dangal were among the Bollywood films that performed well at the Kerala box office. However, Ramayana has now added another significant milestone to its growing list of box-office records.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film has been released as the first instalment of the Ramayana franchise. Ranbir Kapoor portrays Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi essays the role of Goddess Sita and Yash appears as Ravana. The film also features Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Additionally, Rakul Preet Singh plays Shurpanakha, while Kajal Aggarwal portrays Mandodari, adding further star power to the mythological epic.