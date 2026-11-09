Dhanush Supports Sai Pallavi as Sita in Ramayana, Praises Her Acting and Devotion

Actor Dhanush has come out in support of actress Sai Pallavi amid criticism over her casting as Sita in the upcoming film Ramayana. He said he does not understand why people are questioning the makers' decision and believes she is the right choice for the role.

Dhanush shared his views at the pre-release event of their upcoming film OM. He praised Sai Pallavi for her acting skills, dedication and devotion to God. He also revealed that she used to pray during shooting breaks.

The actor said that Sai Pallavi has a pure heart and is a talented performer. According to him, no other actress could have done better justice to the role of Sita.

Dhanush also recalled working with Sai Pallavi in the film Maari 2. He said she was very quiet and reserved when they first worked together. However, after meeting her again for OM, he noticed a big change in her confidence and acting skills.

He praised her expressions, screen presence and emotional performances. Dhanush also said that playing Sita was a challenging role, but Sai Pallavi handled it with dedication.

In Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, while Ranbir Kapoor portrays Lord Rama and Yash plays Ravana.

Meanwhile, Dhanush and Sai Pallavi will share screen space again in OM, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. Sai Pallavi plays a CBI officer named Nithya Reddy in the film, which is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20, 2026.