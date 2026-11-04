Suriya's Scene Beats Ramayana in Hourly Ticket Bookings, Creates a Surprise

Actor Suriya's upcoming film Scene is generating good attention ahead of its theatrical release. The film has recorded an impressive start in advance ticket bookings, even surpassing Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana in hourly ticket sales.

According to reports, Scene sold around 7,000 tickets within one hour after bookings opened. During the same period, Ramayana sold approximately 3,000 tickets.

Scene Gets a Strong Start in Advance Bookings

The advance bookings for Scene opened on Tuesday night, November 3, with early morning 6 AM shows also available in some locations.

The strong initial response has created positive buzz around the film. Suriya's fans are showing considerable interest in watching the movie on its opening day.

Ramayana Advance Bookings Continue

Although Scene recorded higher hourly ticket sales, Ramayana has been available for advance booking for more than a week. The film is also generating significant interest because of its scale and expectations.

As its release approaches, ticket sales are expected to increase further.

Screen Availability Could Be a Challenge

Despite the positive booking trend, Scene may face challenges because of limited screen availability in some regions.

The actual box-office performance of both films will become clearer after their theatrical releases. The initial booking figures indicate strong interest in Suriya's film, but it is too early to predict the final box-office outcome.