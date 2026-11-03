Can Ramayana Create Box Office History by Surpassing Jawan in Just 48 Hours?

In just two days, audiences worldwide will finally witness the vision that Namit Malhotra, Nitesh Tiwari and their team have brought to life with Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. The film’s promotional campaign has been steady, while the buzz surrounding its release continues to build. Much of the excitement is being fuelled by early premiere reactions, which have added to audience curiosity about this ambitious cinematic spectacle.

The film's advance booking performance has reportedly been encouraging, with strong interest across India and overseas markets, Its star-studded cast, grand production scale and multilingual release are contributing to the growing anticipation.

Ramayana vs Jawan: The Box Office Challenge

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, release in 2023, created a massive box-office impact and recorded impressive advance ticket sales. Its popularity across different regions helped established a significant benchmarks for Bollywood releases.

Ramayana has a different advantage. The combination of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and Sunny Deol, along with the connection to the Ramayana epic, gives the film enormous audience appeal.

Can Ramayana Break the Record?

The next tew days could prove crucial for the film's advance booking numbers. Increased show availability, premium-formate screening and last-minutes ticket purchases could provide boost. However, surpassing Jawan's record will not be easy. The final outcome will depend on ticket sales, screen availability and audience demand across domestic and international markets.

For now, Ramayana is building considerable pre-release excitement. Whether it manages to rewrite advance-booking history before its theatrical arrival remains the big question.